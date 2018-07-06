Rafa Benitez Hopeful of Signing £16.5m-Rated Striker Ahead of New Season as Kickoff Looms

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Newcastle United manager is extremely hopeful of signing West Bromwich Albion striker, Salomon Rondon, despite having other transfer targets available. 

Rondon has a clause in his contract allowing him to move for £16.5m after the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League last season, according to the Sunderland Echo

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-LEICESTER

The Venezuelan scored 10 times in all competitions last season in a relegation battle, the same as Newcastle's top scored, Ayoze Perez. 


This deal would represent a successful window for Newcastle as Benitiez is operating on limited funds and still wants to sign Chelsea's Kenedy. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

If a deal with Rondon and the Midlands club cannot be reached, Newcastle have been linked heavily to two other frontmen. 

Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen is believed to be available for about £15m this summer after Newcastle had a bid for him rejected by Feyenoord in January. 

Jorgenson, 27, has just returned from the World Cup in Russia where he missed a penalty in the shootout as Denmark were eliminated by Croatia. 

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Also, links between the Magpies and Alassane Plea are constantly being made, with a £20m move believed to be on the cards. 

Plea, 25, scored 25 goals last season in Ligue 1 for Nice and would represent a serious show of intentions from Benitez to push Newcastle away from relegation fears. 

However, any deal is going to be hard to push through with Mike Ashley with uncertainties remaining over the future of both Ashley and Benitez in the north east. 

Benitez is looking to fill the three holes left by the sales of Mikel Merino to Real Sociedad, Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham and Chancel Mbemba to Porto. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)