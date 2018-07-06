Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up clutch in the quarterfinals on Friday to keep his team's run going.

With Belgium ahead 2-1 in the 93rd minute of stoppage time, Brazil's Neymar tried to tie the score with a curling blast from the edge of the box. As he bent the ball toward the upper right-hand corner of the net, Courtois acrobatically got to it, tipping it to safety and keeping Belgium in the lead.

Belgium went on to win the match by that 2-1 scoreline and eliminate Brazil from the World Cup.

#MundialTelemundo ¡La atajada que vale un boleto a semifinales! Thibaut Courtouis mantuvo en la pelea a #BEL ante #BRA pic.twitter.com/dciNqVJvpy — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 6, 2018

Belgium will play France in the semifinals on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, vying for what would be its first final appearance ever.