WATCH: Thibaut Courtois' Sensational Save Denies Neymar Equalizer vs. Belgium

Screenshot broadcast

Belgium defeated Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up clutch in the quarterfinals on Friday to keep his team's run going.

With Belgium ahead 2-1 in the 93rd minute of stoppage time, Brazil's Neymar tried to tie the score with a curling blast from the edge of the box. As he bent the ball toward the upper right-hand corner of the net, Courtois acrobatically got to it, tipping it to safety and keeping Belgium in the lead.

Belgium went on to win the match by that 2-1 scoreline and eliminate Brazil from the World Cup.

Belgium will play France in the semifinals on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, vying for what would be its first final appearance ever.

