Uruguay and France face off in the opening match of the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

France defeated Argentina 4-3 on Saturday to advance to the round behind goals from Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Benjamin Pavard and will look to continue its attacking dominance against a side that has only conceded one goal all tournament.

Uruguay, meanwhile, used two goals from Edinson Cavani to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, 2-1 in the round of 16. Uruguay has yet to lose at the World Cup, winning four straight games. Cavani could miss this match, though, with a calf injury suffered in the most recent victory.

The winner will play either Brazil or Belgium in the semifinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.