Jose Molina Named New RFEF Sporting Director as Spain Prepare to Announce New Coach

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jose Molina has been appointed as the new sporting director of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), replacing Fernando Hierro in the position after the ex-Real Madrid defender left his post earlier this month.

Hierro was drafted in as Spain coach after the sudden dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. But it was confirmed that the 50-year-old would not carry on as coach after the tournament, nor would be returning to his previous role.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has also confirmed that the identity of the new Spain coach will be revealed following the conclusion of Monday's board meeting.

Luis Enrique, Roberto Martinez, Michel, Rafael Benitez and Quique Sanchez Flores are among the options fancied by bookmakers.

Molina played over 200 times for Atletico and Deportivo La Coruna, including Champions League games for both clubs. He also appeared nine times for Spain between 1996 and 2000 and was named in squads for Euro '96, Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

In a coaching and managerial capacity, the 47-year-old has worked in Spain, with Villarreal and Getafe, as well as Hong Kong, India and Mexico.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)