Jose Molina Named New RFEF Sporting Director as Spain Prepare to Announce New Coach

Former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jose Molina has been appointed as the new sporting director of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), replacing Fernando Hierro in the position after the ex-Real Madrid defender left his post earlier this month.

Hierro was drafted in as Spain coach after the sudden dismissal of Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. But it was confirmed that the 50-year-old would not carry on as coach after the tournament, nor would be returning to his previous role.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has also confirmed that the identity of the new Spain coach will be revealed following the conclusion of Monday's board meeting.

Luis Enrique, Roberto Martinez, Michel, Rafael Benitez and Quique Sanchez Flores are among the options fancied by bookmakers.

Molina played over 200 times for Atletico and Deportivo La Coruna, including Champions League games for both clubs. He also appeared nine times for Spain between 1996 and 2000 and was named in squads for Euro '96, Euro 2000 and the 1998 World Cup.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

In a coaching and managerial capacity, the 47-year-old has worked in Spain, with Villarreal and Getafe, as well as Hong Kong, India and Mexico.