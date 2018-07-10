Cristiano Ronaldo Pens a Farewell Letter to Real Madrid Fans After Juventus Move

Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid after nine years.

By Nihal Kolur
July 10, 2018

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid to join Serie A champion Juventus, Real Madrid announced on Tuesday.

Ronaldo spent nine years in Spain, winning four Champions League titles and four Ballon d'Or trophies. Although the official transfer sum has not been confirmed, reports suggest the fee was at least €100 million.

Madrid have won four of the past five Champions League titles, as well as La Liga titles in 2012 and 2017. 

After the move was confirmed, Ronaldo penned a heartfelt letter to Madrid fans.

"These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," Ronaldo said. "I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received. However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me.

Ronaldo has scored 451 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid and will look to continue his success in Italy.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)