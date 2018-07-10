Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid to join Serie A champion Juventus, Real Madrid announced on Tuesday.

Ronaldo spent nine years in Spain, winning four Champions League titles and four Ballon d'Or trophies. Although the official transfer sum has not been confirmed, reports suggest the fee was at least €100 million.

Madrid have won four of the past five Champions League titles, as well as La Liga titles in 2012 and 2017.

After the move was confirmed, Ronaldo penned a heartfelt letter to Madrid fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goodbye letter to Real Madrid fans after joining Juventus. pic.twitter.com/HgEqTRupDS — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) July 10, 2018

"These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life," Ronaldo said. "I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received. However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me.

Ronaldo has scored 451 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid and will look to continue his success in Italy.