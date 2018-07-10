Fans celebrated big in Paris after France advanced to the World Cup final with a win over Belgium in a Tuesday semifinal.
Samuel Umtiti's header put France ahead in the 51st minute, and the French held on to the lead to beat Belgium 1–0. It will be France's first World Cup final appearance since 2010.
After the win, fans went wild all over Paris, and many congregated on the famous Champs-Elysees with plenty of flags and chants.
C’est la folie sur les Champs-Elysées, du jamais vu. Allez la France #equipedefrance #FootballWorldCup2018 #football #soccer #LesBleus #Russia2018 #Russie #Mondial2018 #FranciaBelgio #france #AllezLesBleus #CoupeDuMonde #CoupeDuMonde2018 #paris #champselysees pic.twitter.com/4ceMxL4sxj— Globe Echos (@globeechos) July 10, 2018
Les Champs-Élysées présentement. #FranceBelgique #FRABEL #AllezlesBleus #AllezLaFrance pic.twitter.com/w7EgXReFNL— Antoine Léaument (@ALeaument) July 10, 2018
So proud of our football team !! We've reached the final 🇫🇷 Let's be amazing on Sunday! #allezlesbleus #football #champselysees #final #worldcup #fifaworldcup #fifa pic.twitter.com/Fxfoqtf3xk— Stéphanie Pouchoy (@Stef_Pouchoy) July 10, 2018
One fan even prepared for the night ahead by bringing a small couch.
Le petit canapé sur les Champs-Élysées pour bien kiffer sa soirée, c'est pas bête 😂 #FRABEL #FRA #CM2018 pic.twitter.com/8wfr2EZMW1— Antoine Llorca (@antoinellorca) July 10, 2018
France last won the World Cup in 1998 when the country also hosted the tournament. They finished runner-up to Italy in 2006.
Les Bleus will take on either Croatia or England on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow.