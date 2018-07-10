Fans celebrated wildly in Paris after France advanced to the World Cup final with a win over Belgium in a Tuesday semifinal.

Samuel Umtiti's header put France ahead in the 51st minute, and the French held on to the lead to beat Belgium 1–0. It will be France's first World Cup final appearance since 2010.

After the win, fans went wild all over Paris, and many congregated on the famous Champs-Elysees with plenty of flags and chants.

One fan even prepared for the night ahead by bringing a small couch.

France last won the World Cup in 1998 when the country also hosted the tournament. They finished runner-up to Italy in 2006.

Les Bleus will take on either Croatia or England on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in Moscow.