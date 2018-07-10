Man Utd Invite Thai Boys Football Team & Coach to Old Trafford Following Cave Rescue

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Manchester United have extended an invitation to the 12 Thai boys and their football coach who were trapped in a cave to attend a game at Old Trafford in the forthcoming 2018/19 season.


It follows the rescue mission which saw all 12 boys and the coach emerge from the cave after being trapped underground for more than two weeks due to heavy rains flooding the entrance. One man, former Thai navy diver Saman Gunan, died during the rescue attempts.

The terrible ordeal made international headlines and following the final boy being brought to safety on the third day of rescues, United expressed their relief via social media and offered the chance for them to visit Old Trafford at some point in the coming months.

A short statement read, "MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

"We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season."

This is not a first for United as the club previously welcomed the Chilean miners who were trapped underground for 69 days in 2010 to enjoy a game at Old Trafford.

Following their rescue, the miners were invited to be United's guests of honour in December 2010 and 23 of the 33 made the journey to meet players at the club's training ground and attend a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

The miners proved to be a good luck charm as United won the game thanks to a single goal from crowd favourite Park Ji-sung.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)