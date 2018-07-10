Resurfaced Quotes Show How Close Mohamed Salah Came to Joining Newcastle Back in 2011

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah won plenty of admirers during his first season with Liverpool, as he smashed records in 2017/18, netting 32 goals in the Premier League and setting a new tally for the most goals scored in a 38-game season.

However, while he got his second chance in the Premier League with Liverpool after a failed spell at Chelsea, things might have been so different for the Egyptian forward, who has signed a new five-year deal with the Reds. Resurfaced quotes showing how he might've started his career abroad at Newcastle.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to Ahram Online, back in 2011, Newcastle were in negotiations to sign the winger, initially on loan, with the player himself even quoted as describing the Magpies as a ‘dream move’.

Salah told Ahram Online: “Newcastle will soon make an official offer to sign me for one season. I don’t think Contractors will refuse to let me play in the English Premier League.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in one of the strongest league competitions in the world.

“I want to play abroad, I think this would be my next step.”

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

Reports in Egypt at the time claimed the deal eventually collapsed because Newcastle refused to pay a £500,000 loan fee for the season, and the rest as they say is history.

