'Thank You Infinitely': Cristiano Ronaldo Addresses Real Madrid Fans Following His Departure

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Following confirmation that he is set to leave Los Blancos after a remarkable nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed the Real Madrid faithful. 

The statement from Ronaldo reads

"These years in Real Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life. 

"I have enormous gratitude for the club and for the city. I can only thank them for the love and affection I received.

"However, I believe that the time has come to start a new chapter in my career, therefore I have submitted a transfer request to the club. This is how I feel, and I hope the fans can understand this. 

"I have enjoyed nine wonderful years at the club. They have been nine extraordinary years. It has been a exciting time for, full of success and difficulties as there is a lot of pressure to succeed at Real Madrid, but I know that I will never forget how much I have enjoyed football here. 

"I have had fabulous teammates both on and off the field, and I have felt the support of an incredible fanbase. We have won together three Champions Leagues in a row and four Champions Leagues in five years. And with them also on an individual level, I have had the joy of winning four Ballon d'Or titles and three Golden Boot awards. All this during my time at this extraordinary club.

"Real Madrid have conquered my heart, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly. 

El Real Madrid C. F. comunica que, atendiendo a la voluntad y petición expresadas por el jugador Cristiano Ronaldo, ha acordado su traspaso a la Juventus F. C. - Hoy el Real Madrid quiere expresar su agradecimiento a un jugador que ha demostrado ser el mejor del mundo y que ha marcado una de las épocas más brillantes de la historia de nuestro club y del fútbol mundial. - Más allá de los títulos conquistados, de los trofeos conseguidos y de los triunfos alcanzados en los terrenos de juego durante estos 9 años, Cristiano Ronaldo ha sido un ejemplo de entrega, de trabajo, de responsabilidad, de talento y de superación. - Se ha convertido además en el máximo goleador de la historia del Real Madrid con 451 goles en 438 partidos. En total 16 títulos, entre ellos 4 Copas de Europa, 3 de ellas consecutivas y 4 en las últimas 5 temporadas. A título individual, con la camiseta del Real Madrid ha ganado 4 Balones de Oro, 2 The Best, y 3 Botas de Oro, entre otros muchos galardones. - Para el Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo será siempre uno de sus grandes símbolos y una referencia única para las próximas generaciones. - El Real Madrid será siempre su casa. #RealMadrid #GraciasCristiano

A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on

"Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish football. During these nine exciting years I have faced great players. My respect and recognition to them all. 

"I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for change. I'm leaving, but this shirt, this crest, and the Santiago Bernabeu will continue to feels these things wherever I am. 

"Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium nine years ago: Hala Madrid!"

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to complete his move to Juventus within the coming days, with a £88m fee already agreed and personal terms also reportedly agreed following a meeting between CR7 and Juve's president Andre Agnelli in Greece on Tuesday afternoon. 

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is also reportedly set to complete his medical at Vinovo at the start of next week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)