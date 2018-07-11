Croatia advanced to the World Cup final for the first time ever with a 2–1 over England in extra time Wednesday.

And fans in Zagreb went wild as their team moved on, cheering and waving flags in the streets.

After going down 1–0 early off a Kieran Trippier goal in the fifth minute, Croatia tied up the game in the 68th minute. Then in extra time, Mario Mandzuckic gave Croatia the lead.

Here's the moment Croatia took the lead.

How the fans in Zagreb celebrated the moment Croatia took the lead. 😣 pic.twitter.com/5X4vwUX06u — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 11, 2018

With the goal, the party in Zagreb was just getting started.

WATCH: Croatia fans erupt in celebrations in Zagreb as Croatia advances to the 2018 World Cup final. https://t.co/fvUzIDZ9x1 pic.twitter.com/zYQX8I3bLn — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2018

Zagreb goes MAD after second goal against England, giving Croatia extra-time victory in #WorldCup semi-final pic.twitter.com/dY4nTRSf3o — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 11, 2018

Croatia takes on France in the World Cup final on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.