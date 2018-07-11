Mario Mandzukic produced one of the moments of the World Cup on Wednesday, hitting a left-footed shot past England keeper Jordan Pickford in the 107' minute.

With England and Croatia tied 1-1 deep into extra time, Mandzukic slipped past John Stones and stroked a clinical finish past Pickford to send Croatia to the World Cup Final.

Although the goal was incredible, the best part of it may have perhaps been the celebration. The Croatian players raced to the corner of the pitch and took turns kissing a photographer who was clearly as emotional as them.

Watch the goal and celebration below.

#MundialTelemundo Madzukic aprovecha un error de los centrales y hace estallar el estadio Luzhniki #CRO 2-1 #ENG pic.twitter.com/tzdhi1Gh6O — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 11, 2018

#WorldCupFinal #Croatia gives photographer a kiss after they accidentally pile on him after a goooooaaaaaal. pic.twitter.com/NnPQ0q6JrS — rick loewen (@rickloewen) July 11, 2018

And, like a true professional, he still managed to get some great pictures out of it.

This is what it looks like when you get mobbed by celebrating Croatian players #WorldCup

📷 @YuriYurisky pic.twitter.com/5WWgrNgXXQ — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 11, 2018

What a moment for Croatia. It will be tough for the players, and the photographer, to top that.