Watch: Croatian Players Celebrate Mandzukic Goal With Photographer

What a goal for Croatia!

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

Mario Mandzukic produced one of the moments of the World Cup on Wednesday, hitting a left-footed shot past England keeper Jordan Pickford in the 107' minute. 

With England and Croatia tied 1-1 deep into extra time, Mandzukic slipped past John Stones and stroked a clinical finish past Pickford to send Croatia to the World Cup Final.

Although the goal was incredible, the best part of it may have perhaps been the celebration. The Croatian players raced to the corner of the pitch and took turns kissing a photographer who was clearly as emotional as them.

Watch the goal and celebration below.

And, like a true professional, he still managed to get some great pictures out of it.

What a moment for Croatia. It will be tough for the players, and the photographer, to top that.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)