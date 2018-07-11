Mattia Perin Hails 'Huge Bonus' of Cristiano Ronaldo Arrival at Juventus Unveiling

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Mattia Perin was introduced to the media for the first time since joining Juventus from Genoa last month, but inevitably his unveiling was just a sideshow to a much bigger breaking story in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially signed for Juventus from Real Madrid yesterday in a €112m deal worth €120m in wages over four years - a far cry from Perin's modest €12m move.

Perin was clearly expecting to be asked about Juve's marquee signing, and he said that the presence of another world class player would be a big boost for the whole squad.

"The news of Ronaldo joining Juventus is a huge bonus, as he's yet another great player in the locker room to learn from," Perin said on Juventus.com. "Of course, it's of huge benefit to Serie A as well."

Aside from Ronaldo, there were inevitable comparisons to Gianluigi Buffon and Wojciech Szczesny, the goalkeepers that Perin was signed to replace and to rival respectively.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"To emulate Buffon will be incredibly difficult. He's an icon for all goalkeepers," said Perin.

"I don't know exactly how this season will pan out. Szczesny starts above me in the pecking order. He put in some top displays last year and he earned the opportunity to replace Buffon. I'll always give my best in training."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Szczesny deputised expertly for Buffon last year and Perin knows that he will struggle to break the Pole's monopoly on the goalkeeping jersey at Juventus, but he promised to be dedicated and hard-working in his efforts.

"I'm now at the biggest club in Italy and one of the best in Europe. I'm here to work hard and keep improving my game step by step," he said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)