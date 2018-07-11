Mattia Perin Hails 'Huge Bonus' of Cristiano Ronaldo Arrival at Juventus Unveiling

Mattia Perin was introduced to the media for the first time since joining Juventus from Genoa last month, but inevitably his unveiling was just a sideshow to a much bigger breaking story in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially signed for Juventus from Real Madrid yesterday in a €112m deal worth €120m in wages over four years - a far cry from Perin's modest €12m move.

Perin was clearly expecting to be asked about Juve's marquee signing, and he said that the presence of another world class player would be a big boost for the whole squad.

"The news of Ronaldo joining Juventus is a huge bonus, as he's yet another great player in the locker room to learn from," Perin said on Juventus.com. "Of course, it's of huge benefit to Serie A as well."

Aside from Ronaldo, there were inevitable comparisons to Gianluigi Buffon and Wojciech Szczesny, the goalkeepers that Perin was signed to replace and to rival respectively.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"To emulate Buffon will be incredibly difficult. He's an icon for all goalkeepers," said Perin.

"I don't know exactly how this season will pan out. Szczesny starts above me in the pecking order. He put in some top displays last year and he earned the opportunity to replace Buffon. I'll always give my best in training."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Szczesny deputised expertly for Buffon last year and Perin knows that he will struggle to break the Pole's monopoly on the goalkeeping jersey at Juventus, but he promised to be dedicated and hard-working in his efforts.

"I'm now at the biggest club in Italy and one of the best in Europe. I'm here to work hard and keep improving my game step by step," he said.