Fulham Move Closer to Finalising £30m Double Swoop for Jean Michaël Seri & Maxime Le Marchand

By 90Min
July 12, 2018

Fulham are expected to finalise a deal for Nice's Jean Michaël Seri over the coming days after the midfielder agreed to put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Premier League newcomers. 

The 26-year-old had attracted interest from a number of European powerhouses this summer but Fulham's proactive approach is understood to have helped secure the Ivory Coast international before his release clause expires on Sunday.

According to France Football, via Nice-Matin, Seri is expected to become the Cottagers' first signing of the summer following the midfielder's decision to sign a four-year deal with the club. 

Fulham are in advanced talks with Nice over the final details of the transfer which could turn out to be a double swoop by the club as they are looking to add defender Maxime Le Marchand to the deal for a total fee in the region of £30m - as per Sky Sports

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Both Seri and Le Marchand are awaiting to undergo medicals with Fulham once final negotiations with Nice have concluded. 

Seri had been tipped to make the move to Chelsea before the Blues switched their focus to Napoli midfielder Jorginho, following a consistent campaign which returned two goals and ten assists in 43 appearances. 


The 26-year-old, who did not travel with the rest of the Nice squad for their preseason training camp, is expected to become Fulham's highest ever earner once his move is sealed.

In other news, Fulham are also looking to finalise a deal to bring Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic back to the club on a permanent basis following his impressive loan spell which helped the club secure promotion last term. 

