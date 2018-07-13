Clement Lenglet Reveals He's Fulfilled a Childhood Dream' in Joining La Liga Giants Barcelona

Clement Lenglet spoke to the press on Friday, for the first time since joining La Liga champions Barcelona.

The French defender made the switch to the Camp Nou official on Thursday, completing a €35m transfer to become the sixth player to leave Sevilla for Barca.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters in the wake of his move, the 23-year-old said he wants to play as many games as possible, as well as win titles with his new club.

"I want to play as much as possible," he said (via Marca). "I know I'm in a very big club with competition in my position but I will try to play and do my best to be on the field for every game.

"I'm here to win titles and that's very important. I'm also ambitious but respectful, there are very good players here and I'm going to learn.

"I'm very proud because as a child I wanted to play in such a big club and today I have the opportunity.

"With the confidence of the coaching staff behind me in order to experience these incredible moments with this club, I want to do my best to enjoy it with my teammates."

Lenglet has represented France from Under-16 level through to Under-21 but hasn't gotten a call-up to the senior side. With his countrymen set to play in the World Cup final against Croatia this Sunday, he should be paying attention.

"At the moment I have not spoken to them [French players]," he added. "They have a very important appointment this Sunday and they need to think about the World Cup final."