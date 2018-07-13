Liverpool have completed the transfer of Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke, following their relegation at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old signed a long-term contract with the beaten Champions League finalists on Friday, and told the club's website: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a huge club with big history, big players and a fantastic coach. So I’m really glad and happy to be here.

“As a player you always want to be on the biggest stage in football. A few years ago I wanted to come too but it didn’t happen. I’m really happy that now I’m finally here. I want to improve myself too, I want to be with the best and I want to win titles. That’s what I’m here for.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp added: “I think the English phrase to explain the decision to sign Xherdan is a ‘no-brainer’. When someone like him becomes available in this way you have to react if you are smart – and we have.

“He has speed and ability, has the right amount of arrogance on the football pitch, real bravery to want the ball and influence things. To play for us these are mandatory requirements.

“We are the perfect move for him in this moment as well I think, because he needs to push himself and challenge himself and our environment encourages that. We will want him to express himself but also learn and improve the areas of his game where he can still make progression.

Shaqiri joins Naby Keita and Fabinho as star summer arrivals at Anfield.