Belgium and England square off for third place in the World Cup when they meet Saturday in St. Petersburg.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides at the World Cup after Belgium won 1-0 in their Group G finale. It was a match that neither appeared eager to win, with the loser arguably headed to the easier side of the bracket. As it turned out, both advanced to the semifinals before falling.

England missed out on its place in the World Cup final after extra time, 2-1 loss to Croatia. The Three Lions got out to an early lead thanks to a free kick from Kieran Trippier, but Croatia came back in the second half to tie through Ivan Perisic. Mario Mandzukic scored the winning goal for Croatia in extra time.

Belgium, meanwhile, is coming off a 1–0 loss to France in the semifinals. Samuel Umtiti scored the lone goal for the French in the 51st minute, and the Belgians could never find the equalizer.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

