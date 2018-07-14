Roberto Martinez Challenges Belgium to Build on Best World Cup After Beating England

By 90Min
July 14, 2018

Roberto Martinez lauded a "really successful journey" for Belgium, but encouraged them to build on their best ever World Cup performance after defeating England in the third place play-off.

Goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard gave the Red Devils a routine win, which could have been by a greater margin, as one of the tournament's most exciting attacking teams signed off in style.

Martinez did not disguise his disappointment that his golden generation were made to settle for bronze, but he praised his squad for making history.

"We wanted to win it," Martinez said, as quoted by Sky Sports News. "When you beat Brazil and get into the semi final, the focus has to be to try to win the World Cup. But you need to be realistic when you finish the tournament and look back.

"These players made history back in Belgium and that's all that matters. These players deserve to have that accolade."

Belgium have scored more goals at the World Cup than any other side, only failing to find the net in their semi final defeat to France.

"It's the manner we achieved that - the football we played is Belgian football, it's our brand," added Martinez. "And the togetherness and flexibility we had tactically shows what we want to be as a footballing nation.

"It has been a really nice journey, a really successful journey but in football you need to look forward and try to improve in the next opportunity that we have."

Belgium's next match is a friendly against Scotland in September before they begin their UEFA Nations League campaign against Iceland.

