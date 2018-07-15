Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois Apologises to France & Backtracks on His Criticism of Les Bleus' Tactics

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Thibaut Courtois has apologised for comments made after Belgium's World Cup semi-final defeat to France, in which he criticised Didier Deschamps' team for what he perceived to be a negative style of football.

France won 1-0 on Tuesday to advance to the final against Croatia, becoming the first team at the tournament to keep a clean sheet against Belgium.

Courtois was one of several Belgian players to criticise France's approach in the aftermath of the defear, claiming that they "just tried to defend" and were no better than Panama, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in the group stages.

Antoine Griezmann has since defended his team against these comments and Courtois admitted that he was caught in the heat of the moment.

"I may have reacted a little too hard," Courtois confessed, quoted by L'Equipe. "But we must understand that we returned from the locker room, hot, two minutes after losing a semi-final where you feel that you were no worse than the opponent.

"That does not mean they did not play well, France has done everything to ensure we can not play our game, it's not bad.

"Antoine is right to say that the most important thing is to win, not how you win. This is a misunderstanding, I may have reacted a little too hard. I am sorry."

The Red Devils recovered to finish their tournament on a high, beating England 2-0 in Saturday's third place play-off thanks to goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

It was the best ever finish for a Belgian side at the World Cup, beating their previous best of 4th in 1986.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)