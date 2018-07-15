Kylian Mbappe was named the World Cup's best young player after France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final Sunday.

Mbappe, 19, was given the FIFA Young Player Award following a stellar tournament in which he helped France claim its second World Cup title. He scored four times in seven matches in Russia, including France's final goal of the World Cup, in the 65th minute of the final. He is the only teenager besides Pele to score in the final.

In Les Bleus' 4-3 knockout stage win over Argentina, Mbappe became the first teenager to score two goals in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958 against Sweden in the final. Mbappe recorded goals in the 64th and 68th minutes of the match against Argentina.

The forward is quickly becoming one of soccer's top stars. He broke out at Monaco, helping lead the club to a first Ligue 1 title in 17 years, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.