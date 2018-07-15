Why is Pamela Anderson at the World Cup?

At soccer's biggest stage, it's not uncommon for plenty of celebrities to come out and support their favorite teams.

Pamela Anderson is one celeb getting plenty of attention at this year's World Cup. Anderson was spotted in Russia cheering on her boyfriend Adil Rami.

Rami, 32, plays for Marseille and the French national team, who faces Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday. Anderson was seen supporting Rami at France's semifinal win over Belgium, sitting in a V.I.P. box alongside French President Emmanual Macron, according to People.

Anderson and Rami met at the Monaco Grand Prix and began dating in May 2017.

The defender's mustache has become Les Bleus' good luck charm at the World Cup, reports ESPN. Rami's teammates touch his moustache before matches, and the tradition seems to be working so far.

Anderson, 51, has been married three times. She has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The actress was also previously linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is taking up refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition.