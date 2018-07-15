Why is Pamela Anderson at the World Cup?

Pamela Anderson has been supporting her boyfriend, French defender Adil Rami, at the tournament.

By Extra Mustard
July 15, 2018

At soccer's biggest stage, it's not uncommon for plenty of celebrities to come out and support their favorite teams.

Pamela Anderson is one celeb getting plenty of attention at this year's World Cup. Anderson was spotted in Russia cheering on her boyfriend Adil Rami.

Rami, 32, plays for Marseille and the French national team, who faces Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday. Anderson was seen supporting Rami at France's semifinal win over Belgium, sitting in a V.I.P. box alongside French President Emmanual Macron, according to People.

Anderson and Rami met at the Monaco Grand Prix and began dating in May 2017.

The defender's mustache has become Les Bleus' good luck charm at the World Cup, reports ESPN. Rami's teammates touch his moustache before matches, and the tradition seems to be working so far.

Anderson, 51, has been married three times. She has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The actress was also previously linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is taking up refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)