Revealed: The Reason Why Danny Rose Cut Holes in His Socks Against Belgium on Saturday

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

There was something odd catching the eye of football fans across England when they tuned in to watch the Three Lions' third-place play off against Belgium on Saturday.

With Danny Rose coming in to replace Ashley Young as one of five changes made by Gareth Southgate, he seemed to be wearing his kit just as everybody else was.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, when a touchline camera zoomed in to him as he controlled the ball, it became apparent that Rose had cut huge holes out of his socks, as if a five-year-old had been let loose with a pair of scissors.

It led to football fans on Twitter asking why Rose had made this bizarre fashion statement, but it soon became apparent that there was a logical reason for the holes.

Many footballers, including England teammate Kyle Walker, have also been cutting holes in their socks over the past year or so.

It's actually to relieve tension that can build up in the calf muscles as a result of tight socks. 

Essentially, it prevents cramp, which can be a huge problem in the latter stages of the World Cup, with many games going to extra time and players getting tired at the end of a long tournament.

However, the Tottenham defender's craftsmanship was unable to prevent England from losing to Belgium 2-0 as the Red Devils claimed third at the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)