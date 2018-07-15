Through Gritted Teeth: Graeme Souness Finally 'Praises' Paul Pogba Ahead of World Cup Final

Graeme Souness appears to have a change of heart over Manchester United and France ace Paul Pogba, after writing a column praising the former Juventus man ahead of Sunday's World Cup final.

Souness has criticised Pogba heavily in the past, often contending that he lacks the focus to be a top level player.

Writing for the Times, the former Liverpool player offered an uncharacteristically generous analysis on the 25-year-old, contending: "Pogba has surprised me with his discipline and industry (at the 2018 World Cup). He is not playing for Pogba but as part of an overall plan.

"Too often in the past two seasons, the Manchester United man has played as if he is either on fast forward or slow rewind. In Russia, however, we have seen him tracking back with the same intensity that he shows when running forward."





Souness has criticised Pogba heavily in the past while in action for the Red Devils, suggesting that his style of play is counterproductive to his side's aims. The former Newcastle United manager has previously compared Pogba to a school boy, and took exception to the playmaker's elaborate selection of haircuts throughout the 2017/18 campaign.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Pogba will need to be at his best in the World Cup final against Croatia on Sunday, as he faces a mouthwatering midfield battle against Real Madrid's Luka Modrić and Barcelona ace Ivan Rakitić.





France are the hot favourites to win the game, but will need Pogba to play to his full, formidable potential to find a way through Croatia's stubborn unit.

In other news, Spurs are rumoured to be lining up France's World Cup star Benjamin Pavard to replace want away defender Toby Alderweireld this summer. Pavard, 22, has been one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament, and is highly likely to leave Bundesliga side Stuttgart in order to kickstart his burgeoning career.