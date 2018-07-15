Turkish Side Besiktas Offered West Ham United Forward Andy Carroll on Loan Deal

By 90Min
July 15, 2018

Turkish outfit Besiktas have been offered West Ham's Andy Carroll on a loan deal, but are said to be waiting on the go-ahead from their manager Senol Gunes before making a move for the striker.

Besiktas have been looking for a replacement for Cenk Tosun, who left for Everton in January, and could facilitate a switch for Carroll if they're willing to look past a fresh injury.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last week, the Hammers reported that the striker could be out for some time as he's due for ankle surgery, having already played in the pre-season, while Winston Reid is also set for explorative knee surgery.

"Andy played and scored in Sunday's match but is still reporting some discomfort in his ankle and further scans have revealed that he requires some minor surgery to provide more strength and stability to the area," West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge reported via the club's official website on Thursday.

“We are obviously very sad to hear that Andy and Winston have suffered setbacks," manager Manuel Pellegrini also stated. "This is a big blow for them and us, but we hope to see them back in action as soon as possible."

Carroll could be sidelined for up to three months. But as of Sunday, Turkish outlet Fanatik are claiming the English striker could move to Besiktas on a season-long loan but is also interesting rivals Fenerbahce.

The club are also said to be monitoring the likes of Wilfried Bony, Andre-Pierre Gignac and  Kostantinos Mitroglou.

