Watch: France Welcomes Back Les Bleus With Celebration on Champs-Élysées

France sure knows how to party.

Led by Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final on Sunday to capture their second World Cup trophy.

Upon its return home, the team was rightfully mobbed by supporters who lined up around the team bus and partied like it's 1998.

Watch the scenes below.

A 🇫🇷 flyover befitting of the champions 👀 (via @lachainelequipe) pic.twitter.com/AtbbxMQCfg — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 16, 2018

La chanson de N'Golo Kanté en direct de l'Élysée !! 😍 #lequipeCDM pic.twitter.com/8edGfBvvU4 — la chaine L'ÉQUIPE (@lachainelequipe) July 16, 2018

Pogba en animateur... ON A TOUT CASSÉ 😆🎵 #lequipeCDM pic.twitter.com/mK7nN81k4Y — la chaine L'ÉQUIPE (@lachainelequipe) July 16, 2018

The power of the World Cup is unbelievable. 2022 can't come soon enough.