The French national team could teach the rest of the world a little something, both on and off the pitch.

While speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday to honor late South African leader Nelson Mandela, former Uinted States president Barack Obama pointed to France's World Cup-winning squad to help explain how people should look beyond race and instead focus on the humanity of others.

Obama noted the amount of players on the French team who might not look like the initial inhabitants of Western Europe but they are still French citizens who are part of the nation and helped the national team win its second ever World Cup.

“Just ask the French football team that just won the World Cup… Not all of those folks looked like Gauls to me. But they're French! They're French,” Obama says on looking past race to embrace our common humanity https://t.co/pomR3DkGkM pic.twitter.com/7BCzHvScmg — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2018

There were at least 15 players on France's World Cup roster with African roots, including Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Samuel Umtiti and Blaise Matuidi.