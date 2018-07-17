Watch: Barack Obama Uses French World Cup Team as Example of Embracing Our Common Humanity

When discussing how to accept the humanity in all people, former President Barack Obama pointed to France's World Cup squad to help make his point.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 17, 2018

The French national team could teach the rest of the world a little something, both on and off the pitch.

While speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday to honor late South African leader Nelson Mandela, former Uinted States president Barack Obama pointed to France's World Cup-winning squad to help explain how people should look beyond race and instead focus on the humanity of others.

Obama noted the amount of players on the French team who might not look like the initial inhabitants of Western Europe but they are still French citizens who are part of the nation and helped the national team win its second ever World Cup.

There were at least 15 players on France's World Cup roster with African roots, including Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Samuel Umtiti and Blaise Matuidi.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)