Joe Hart could be given an unlikely lifeline at Manchester City , as Pep Guardiola named the 31-year-old in his squad for City's preseason tour of the United States.

One of Guardiola's first actions as Manchester City manager was to discard Hart from the squad, giving him little chance to prove himself after displaying a lack of skills with the ball at his feet - a quality Guardiola has searched hard for in his goalkeepers. Ederson is currently the club's No. 1 and looks in place to hold the spot for a long time.

Hart was included in a squad that omits many starters, who are recovering after the World Cup. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Fernandinho will not be making the trip. World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy, new signing Riyad Mahrez, Germany World Cup omission Leroy Sane and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva are among the traveling contingent.

Since Hart's omission, he has struggled during loan spells to Torino and West Ham . In Italy, Hart played 36 Serie A matches, but kept just five clean sheets. At West Ham, things got even worse, as Hart was dropped to the bench after a series of costly mistakes.

And despite being named in the preseason squad, Hart remains consigned to the fact that his days as Manchester City's No. 1 are now firmly in the past.

Should Hart remain at the league champions, then he is likely to be third choice 'keeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo. The Mail Online reports that Hart would prefer to leave City to play first-team football than to stay and rarely play.

It is also understood that Hart would prefer to leave Manchester City on a permanent transfer as opposed to a loan deal. The former England goalkeeper would be happy to play his football abroad, should the circumstances be right.

At City, Hart receives a wage of £100,000-a-week, but the former Birmingham star would accept a pay cut at a different club if it meant first-team football elsewhere.