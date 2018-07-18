Crystal Palace Close in on £12m Sassuolo Striker to Solve Attacking Problems

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Sassuolo striker Khouma Babacar - only a couple of weeks after his loan deal from Fiorentina was made permanent with the Serie A club.

Palace are in need of a new striker. Last season saw £27m Christian Benteke only net on three occasions as the Eagles' attack mainly relied on their midfielders (Luka Milivojevic being the only player at Selhurst park to reach a double figure goal tally in the league last term).

And now, it appears that Roy Hodgson is upping efforts to increase his options on the front line, and according to The Mirror, he'll do that by signing Babacar.

The 25-year-old impressed enough last season for Sassuolo to fork out a transfer fee for his services - and it was only on July 1 when his move to the club went through.

And now, only weeks later, Palace will look to tempt the Italian outfit into making a quick profit on the forward with a £12m bid.

Sassuolo are heavily expected to accept the offer, and we could very soon see a new man arriving to spearhead Palace's attack.

So far in the revolving Selhurst Park door of transfers, it's been a very quiet summer. Not a single player has left the club (be it on loan or permanently), and only one signing has been made - in the form of Vicente Guaita, who has arrived on a free transfer from Getafe.

Fans will be hoping for more movement in the coming weeks, and Babacar's arrival could well open the floodgates.