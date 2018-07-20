How to watch Manchester City vs Dortmund: ICC live stream, TV channel, start time

The two teams kick off the International Champions Cup on Friday.

July 20, 2018

Manchester City and Dortmund will open up the sixth annual International Champions Cup in Chicago on Friday, kicking off three weeks of play between a collection of the biggest names in European club soccer. The tournament will take place mainly on American soil for the first time in its history, with several games played in Europe and Asia.

Manchester City is fresh off winning both the EFL Cup and the club's third Premier League title in May with a 3-0 win over Arsenal. The club set an abundance of Premier League records, including most points (100), most wins (32), most goals (106) and best goal difference (+79), and is looking to continue its success in the first tournament of the season.

American fans will have a particular interest in the game for the Dortmund side, which serves as the club home for young U.S. star Christian Pulisic. The Hershey, Pa. native has scored nine goals in 70 appearances for his German team.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Sling TV, ESPN Deportes+

