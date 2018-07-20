Russian Report Claims Barcelona Made Offer for Aleksandr Golovin During World Cup

Barcelona reportedly offered €30m for CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin during the recent World Cup, in which the 22-year-old emerged as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

Golovin started the World Cup in fine form, dictating Russia's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening game and continuing such displays as the buoyant hosts got to within a penalty shootout of reaching the semi finals.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

The player has had much interest from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, appearing likely to join the former, but a report from Russia has claimed that Barcelona were the first to make an offer.

According to Russian outlet Championat, Barça put forward a €30m bid during the World Cup on the condition that CSKA stop any other negotiations over Golovin and accept it on the spot.

It is said, however, that CSKA instead preferred to keep their options open and rejected the proposal from Camp Nou in order to keep exploring all potential bids.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The implication is that Barça's interest was brief and limited to that that one offer, with rumours in the last few weeks focusing on other midfield players like Adrien Rabiot and even Paul Pogba.

The Catalans have so far strengthened their squad this summer by signing 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio, billed as a long-term successor to recently departed captain Andres Iniesta, and French defender Clement Lenglet from Sevilla.

The 2018/19 campaign will also be the first full season at Camp Nou for Philippe Coutinho, while Ousmane Dembele will hope for better fortunes after his debut campaign following a €145m move last summer was ravaged by injuries.