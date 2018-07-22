Leicester City Fans Put Mahrez Saga Behind Them as New Summer Signing Impresses in Debut Performance

With Leicester City taking on Notts County in a pre-season friendly yesterday, it was an opportunity for Foxes fans to get an up-close view of some new signings.

One player that stood out above the rest was James Maddison, who Leicester recently bought from Norwich City for an estimated fee of £20m. One of the Championship's most impressive players last term, the 21-year-old will be looking to put the Premier League on notice this season.

The attacking midfielder showed glimpses of magic, highlighting why so many teams had been interested in his signature. Even though the match was against lower level opposition, it was enough to get Foxes fans excited.

As debuts go Maddison was one to get excited by. Looked comfortable (albeit lower lge opp) on and off the ball. Something #lcfc haven't had in that no. 10 role - if we can replace Mahrez to some sort of level then we have improved already. Nevermind other improvements too. — Josh Curnock (@joshcurnock) July 21, 2018

I’ve already decided Maddison will be world class #LCFC — Timmo 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦊 (@WorldclassWes) July 21, 2018

Plenty of positives from today’s game. Maddison looks composed and linked up well with Gray and Diabate. Kaputska could well prove to be like a new signing given the opportunity. All in all a decent run out and we controlled the game #lcfc — Paul Burns (@burnsey_lcfc) July 21, 2018

After the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, Leicester will finally have a squad ready to fight for the badge next season. Although the Algerian was instrumental in the title win of 2015/16, his recent attitude swings left him as a less than reliable performer.

With Maddison in their ranks, the Leicester support can look forward to the new season kicking off next month. A trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford will open up their campaign, and the Foxes may be in a confident mood.

The Red Devils pre-season plans have been hampered by their player's World Cup progression, leaving first team preparation weeks behind regular schedule. It could be a game were James Maddison announces himself on the big stage.

With manager Claude Puel bringing in Northern Irishman Jonny Evans from West Brom and promising shot stopper Danny Ward from Liverpool, Leicester City have their eyes set on European qualification once again.