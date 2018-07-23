Watch: All or Nothing: Manchester City's Upcoming Amazon Documentary (Trailer)

The behind the scenes documentary launches next month.

By Nihal Kolur
July 23, 2018

A thrilling 2017-18 season for Manchester City saw Pep Guardiola's side lift the Premier League trophy once again. And now, City fans across the world can relive the record-breaking moments thanks to an exlusive behind-the-scenes documentary that launches on August 17.

Produced by Amazon, "All or Nothing" provides fans with the emotion, passion and hard work that went into City's season. The series will be narrated by Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley.

From insights into Pep Guardiola's managerial style to interviews with players and staff, "All or Nothing" will capture the season like nothing else.

On Monday, City released a trailer for the documentary, featuring an inspiring speech by Guardiola.

Watch below.

And now "Wonderwall" will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day and that's not a bad thing.

