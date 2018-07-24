Bournemouth Officially Announce 4-Year Deal for Leganes Defender Diego Rico

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Bournemouth have announced reaching a four-year deal with Spanish defender Diego Rico.

Rico, who comes in from Leganes for an undisclosed fee, is still awaiting international clearance. But he will be a part of the Cherries' squad for next season.

"AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Spanish defender Diego Rico, subject to international clearance," the club reported via their official website.


"The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Vitality Stadium and arrives from Leganes for an undisclosed fee."

The left-back spent the last two seasons at Leganes following his move from Real Zaragoza in 2011. He claims to be happy with the switch from Spain to England's top flight, also reserving praise for Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“I’m very happy to be here and would like to thank everyone at AFC Bournemouth for making me feel so welcome,” he told the club's website.

“This is a new step for me in my career and from my heart I can say I am truly excited to be here and looking forward to the future.

“I have heard so much about the manager. I learned he is very professional and has a great philosophy on football and I can see that is true from the short time I have met him so far.

“I am very excited to be a Bournemouth player.”

The Spaniard made 26 La Liga appearances for Leganes last season, scoring two goals and assisting two more. He also racked up nine yellow cards along with a single red.

