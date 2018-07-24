World Cup Winner Could Be Heading to Arsenal if Sevilla's Asking Price is Lowered

Long-term Gunners target Steven N'zonzi could finally be making the move to Arsenal , if Sevilla are willing to reduce their asking price for the defensive midfielder.

N'zonzi's career has been going from strength to strength since leaving Blackburn following their relegation in 2012. He helped guide Stoke City to back-to-back ninth place finishes, before getting his dream move to Sevilla, where he has gone on to win three Europa Leagues.

N'zonzi also played an instrumental role in France's World Cup glory, regularly coming on in the last twenty minutes to help Les Bleus defend a lead.



N'Zonzi has been linked to a move to Arsenal for a number of years. The Gunners have already strengthened their midfield during this transfer window, signing Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.





Having already signed five players, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery appeared to suggest that his summer spending was over, however it seems unthinkable that Arsenal would want to turn down the chance to sign a player with the quality of N'Zonzi - should he become available.

France Football have claimed that Arsenal are now in very real talks to sign the Frenchman, with the only issue being the price the Gunners are willing to pay for the 29-year-old.





Sevilla have a £40m release clause in place for N'Zonzi and are not willing to accept a smaller offer, however Arsenal are trying to lower the La Liga side's asking price.

It remains to be seen who will budge first, with N'Zonzi's father believing that Arsenal will eventually submit a formal offer that will see the Frenchman move to the north London club.

