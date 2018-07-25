How to Watch AC Milan vs. Manchester United: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch AC Milan vs. Manchester United in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, July 25.

By Nihal Kolur
July 25, 2018

AC Milan faces Manchester United at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday as part of the International Champions Cup.

Milan began their preseason with a 2-0 win over Novara last week after a season in which they finished sixth in the Italian Serie A. With Cristiano Ronaldo now in Italy, Milan will look to get off to an encouraging start at the ICC, in which it will also face Tottenham and Barcelona.

Manchester United drew 0-0 with the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday after securing a 1-1 draw against Club America last week during an extended stay in North America. United will look to get their first win of the preseason on Wednesday ahead of matchups against Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.

