How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in the International Champions Cup on Thursday, July 26.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will face off in a pre-season friendly during the International Champions Cup on Thursday, July 26.

The two squads last met in May in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, where Atletico won 2-1 en route to claiming their third league title in nine years.

Arsenal enters Thursday's match with new manager Unai Emery, who has led his squad to pre-season friendly victories over Boreham Wood and Crawley Town.

Midfielder Mesut Ozil joins the Gunners in Singapore after making headlines this week by deciding to stop playing for Germany's national team. Ozil was compelled to call it quits after being heavily criticized for taking a controversial photo with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the World Cup.

Some of Atletico's stars will miss Thursday's match while still resting from the World Cup. The list of players that did not make the trip to Singapore include Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin.

The match will be held at the Singapore National Stadium, which seats 55,000 fans.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 26

TV: ESPNU and ESPN Deportes USA

Live Stream: You can stream it live on the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or ESPN Deportes+ USA

