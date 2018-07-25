Fulham have completed the signing of World Cup winning winger Andre Schürrle on a two-year loan from German side Borussia Dortmund.

The west London side confirmed the move on Wednesday evening as they prepare for their first Premier League season since 2013/14, having already brought in Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand to complement the squad which won promotion to the top flight in May.

In a statement on the club's website, Schürrle said: “I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here.

“I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”

Chairman Tony Khan added: “I’m thrilled to announce that the Fulham Football Club has signed André Schürrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund. André has been a top target for us, as he has for other clubs throughout Europe, so I’m very happy that our pursuit was successful.

“He has vast experience, having played in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and with the German National Team, including the squad that won the World Cup in 2014. We’re ecstatic that we have reached an agreement to add André, given his impeccable credentials and his tremendous skill, and can’t wait to see him in Fulham colours. Come on Fulham!”