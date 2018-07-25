How to Watch Juventus vs. Bayern Munich: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Juventus vs. Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, July 25.

By Nihal Kolur
July 25, 2018

Juventus face off with Bayern Munich at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus remains the talk of the offseason after acquiring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo via transfer from Real Madrid. Although Ronaldo will not play in the ICC, Juventus has to be considered among the favorites to hoist the Champions League trophy next spring.

Bayern Munich enters Wednesday after a 3-1 victory against PSG in the ICC on Saturday. Javi Martinez, Renato Sanches and Joshua Zirkzee scored for Bayern in front of a packed crowd in Austria.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: You can watch live on WatchESPN or fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

