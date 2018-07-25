How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Man City vs. Liverpool in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, July 25

By Julia Poe
July 25, 2018

Manchester City and Liverpool will take the field at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday in a familiar International Champions Cup matchup for the Premier League opponents.

Both have already fallen to Borussia Dortmund in the preseason collection of exhibition matches and will be looking to build some positive momentum heading into the new EPL season, in which they'll both be among the favorites to win the title.

New signing Xherdan Shaqiri has joined up with Liverpool ahead of the match, while Pep Guardiola is getting a deeper looking at his roster with a number of World Cup stars left behind as they recover after a month in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:05 pm ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)