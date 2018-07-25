Manchester City and Liverpool will take the field at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday in a familiar International Champions Cup matchup for the Premier League opponents.

Both have already fallen to Borussia Dortmund in the preseason collection of exhibition matches and will be looking to build some positive momentum heading into the new EPL season, in which they'll both be among the favorites to win the title.

New signing Xherdan Shaqiri has joined up with Liverpool ahead of the match, while Pep Guardiola is getting a deeper looking at his roster with a number of World Cup stars left behind as they recover after a month in Russia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:05 pm ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.