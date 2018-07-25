Roma and Tottenham will both kick off their play in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium.

The two teams met in last year's ICC tournament, with Roma pulling out a 3-2 victory after a wild ending saw both teams score in extra time.

Roma is coming to grips with selling goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool while also missing out on Bordeaux's Malcom, who wound up going to Barcelona instead. Tottenham, meanwhile, has had a largely quiet transfer window and will be missing a number of key players who are being rested after the World Cup. Christian Eriksen and Son-Heung Min are among the stars leading Spurs for the ICC.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.