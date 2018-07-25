'So Amazing': EA Sports Release New FIFA 19 Trailer & Twitter Can't Get Enough of it

It's nearly that time again!

With less then three weeks to go before the new football season kicks off, the launch of the brand new FIFA 19 video game is upon us. EA have already begun teasing fans about new features such as the introduction of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in the game and improvements in visual graphics.



However, EA have just released a new trailer on their official Twitter page detailing all the new tricks and skills you'll be able to incorporate in the game just to tease fans a little more...

With the aim of wanting to give the player full control of his team, the new Active Touch System put into the game will certainly work towards making the game as realistic as possible.



It's all becoming very real for FIFA gamers that this promises to be the best game EA have made, with fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement following the release of the new trailer.

For all FIFA players, highlight 28th September in your diaries as that's the date you'll finally be able to get your hands on the game. Release date can't come quickly enough as we prepare ourselves for another enthralling year of football.