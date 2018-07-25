'Try £160m': Spurs Fans Not Concerned By Rumours Linking Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid

Tottenham fans have expressed their lack of concern over reports in The Sun that Real Madrid are targeting a £60m move for Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 31-year-old Frenchman captained his country to glory this summer at the 2018 World Cup, and is now said to have caught the attentions of Los Blancos, potentially tempting the Spanish giants to make a move.

Lloris has been a consistent and key performer in the Spurs squad for a number of seasons now. Since joining the London club in 2012, the Nice-born goalkeeper has gone on to make 254 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.

The target in the upcoming season for Tottenham will be pushing for silverware and many fans see Lloris as a key part of that aim.

Should Spurs choose to cash in on the player, as unlikely as it seems, then it would leave the club with only current second- and third-choice goalkeepers Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga - and likely needing to sign a top-quality replacement.

As such, while the consensus of the fans remains that Lloris will not depart this summer for Real Madrid, there are also those expressing their irritation at such a reportedly low figure touted by Madrid.

Madrid also added a fourth goalkeeper to their roster this summer when they signed 19-year-old Ukrainian hot prospect Andriy Lunin from Zorya Luhansk for €8.5m plus add-ons.

Many believe the rumours to be just that - rumours. With nine Spurs players making it to the World Cup semi-finals this summer, it's no surprise their names keep cropping up in transfer speculation.