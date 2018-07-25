'Try £160m': Spurs Fans Not Concerned By Rumours Linking Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Tottenham fans have expressed their lack of concern over reports in The Sun that Real Madrid are targeting a £60m move for Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 31-year-old Frenchman captained his country to glory this summer at the 2018 World Cup, and is now said to have caught the attentions of Los Blancos, potentially tempting the Spanish giants to make a move.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Lloris has been a consistent and key performer in the Spurs squad for a number of seasons now. Since joining the London club in 2012, the Nice-born goalkeeper has gone on to make 254 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham.

The target in the upcoming season for Tottenham will be pushing for silverware and many fans see Lloris as a key part of that aim.

Should Spurs choose to cash in on the player, as unlikely as it seems, then it would leave the club with only current second- and third-choice goalkeepers Michel Vorm and Paulo Gazzaniga - and likely needing to sign a top-quality replacement.

As such, while the consensus of the fans remains that Lloris will not depart this summer for Real Madrid, there are also those expressing their irritation at such a reportedly low figure touted by Madrid.

One fan even went so far as to suggest an extra £100m added to the valuation would be more appropriately priced.

Others pointed to the number of Spurs players being linked with moves away this summer, often to Real Madrid, in the tabloids.

Fans also reminded others that Real Madrid are not in any need of a new goalkeeper, given they still have the services of current number one Keylor Navas, as well as more than competent backups in Kiko Casilla and Luca Zidane - son of former French star Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid also added a fourth goalkeeper to their roster this summer when they signed 19-year-old Ukrainian hot prospect Andriy Lunin from Zorya Luhansk for €8.5m plus add-ons.

Many believe the rumours to be just that - rumours. With nine Spurs players making it to the World Cup semi-finals this summer, it's no surprise their names keep cropping up in transfer speculation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)