Turkish Giants Fenerbahce Agree Loan Deal With Swansea for Forward Andre Ayew

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Swansea City have confirmed a deal in principle for Andre Ayew to join Super Lig side Fenerbahce on a one-year loan, with option to buy.


Ayew left the Swans' pre-season tour of Austria earlier on Wednesday to travel to Turkey for his medical and the move will be completed subject to international clearance. It is not specified how much the Istanbul club will have to pay to make the deal a permanent one.

Ayew, who had two spells with Swansea, only re-joined the Welsh club in January, after making a club-record move from West Ham.


He was unable to recreate the form of his first stint at the Liberty Stadium and scored no goals as the Swans were relegated from the Premier League.

On the Swans' official website, manager Graham Potter spoke about the move and Ayew's professionalism in pre-season.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

He said: “I understand the circumstances of the move – it’s part of the restructure of us going forward.

“From my perspective he has been brilliant. He has applied himself in training, supported what we are trying to do and been very professional.

“He has been a joy to work with and we wish him the best.”

