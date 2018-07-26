Alex Morgan couldn't be stopped for the USWNT on Thursday, as her hat trick gave the Americans a lopsided 4-2 win over Japan in their first game of the Tournament of Nations.

Morgan got the USWNT on the board by finishing off a smart, low-hit cross by Megan Rapinoe in the 18th minute.

Japan equalized in quick fashion, however, to put the pressure back on the U.S.

Well, that lead didn't last long...



Tanaka equalizes for Japan with a lovely chip! pic.twitter.com/c30qJ4cVrf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2018

But after that, it was all Morgan and the Americans, as the captain scored two more goals to complete her hat trick—with her third goal coming from some smart skill and vision by Tobin Heath—before being subbed off.

Alex Morgan will not be denied! She gives the USWNT an early 2-1 lead (via @FOXSoccer) #ToN2018 #USAvJPN pic.twitter.com/rUPu8M28Ou — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 26, 2018

Megan Rapinoe added another goal late on before Japan scored a second of its own. But after that, the USWNT remained relatively untroubled until the final whistle.

Megan Rapinoe gets in on the action!



But what's that celebration all about, @mPinoe?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CHzaTaR35p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2018

Sakaguchi put Tobin Heath on skates and placed it in the corner to pull one back for Japan! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wpLm0pprCe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2018

The USWNT will be back in action in their second game of the Tournament of Nations against Australia on Sunday.