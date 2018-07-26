Alex Morgan made sure the USWNT started the Tournament of Nations off on a good note as her hat trick led the Americans past Japan in a lopsided win.
Alex Morgan couldn't be stopped for the USWNT on Thursday, as her hat trick gave the Americans a lopsided 4-2 win over Japan in their first game of the Tournament of Nations.
Morgan got the USWNT on the board by finishing off a smart, low-hit cross by Megan Rapinoe in the 18th minute.
Here's Alex Morgan's strike that got the USWNT on the board! (via @FOXSoccer) #ToN2018 #USAvJPN pic.twitter.com/RsmQRCJTEb— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 26, 2018
Japan equalized in quick fashion, however, to put the pressure back on the U.S.
Well, that lead didn't last long...— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2018
Tanaka equalizes for Japan with a lovely chip! pic.twitter.com/c30qJ4cVrf
But after that, it was all Morgan and the Americans, as the captain scored two more goals to complete her hat trick—with her third goal coming from some smart skill and vision by Tobin Heath—before being subbed off.
Alex Morgan will not be denied! She gives the USWNT an early 2-1 lead (via @FOXSoccer) #ToN2018 #USAvJPN pic.twitter.com/rUPu8M28Ou— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 26, 2018
She. Can't. Be. Stopped. Alex Morgan completes her hat-trick! (via @FOXSoccer) #ToN2018 #USAvJPN pic.twitter.com/Dm3NXrAyG9— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 27, 2018
Megan Rapinoe added another goal late on before Japan scored a second of its own. But after that, the USWNT remained relatively untroubled until the final whistle.
Megan Rapinoe gets in on the action!— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2018
But what's that celebration all about, @mPinoe?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CHzaTaR35p
Sakaguchi put Tobin Heath on skates and placed it in the corner to pull one back for Japan! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wpLm0pprCe— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2018
The USWNT will be back in action in their second game of the Tournament of Nations against Australia on Sunday.