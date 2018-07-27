Newcastle United Confirm Signing of Japanese International Yoshinori Muto

Newcastle United have signed Japanese international Yoshinori Muto from Bundesliga club Mainz for a reported £9.5m.

Muto becomes Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer, subject to work permit regulations, as the club look to build on last season's Premier League survival.

🇯🇵 Muto move agreed subject to Governing Body Endorsement (work permit).



Full story: https://t.co/CekUpw21qs #NUFC pic.twitter.com/odB2avlMKI — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 27, 2018

The 26-year-old international has 20 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga for Mainz (8 and 4 respectively last season), and was also a member of Japan's World Cup squad in Russia, featuring in the group match against Poland.

Yoshinori Muto could be a bargain for Newcastle. He’s tactically excellent, great off the ball, times his runs well, and is a very hard worker. Will be a big loss for Mainz. #NUFC #M05 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 25, 2018

Muto's reported transfer represents Newcastle's biggest purchase of the summer, and follows the arrival of Swiss international Fabian Schär from Deportivo La Coruna earlier in the week.