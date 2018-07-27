Newcastle United Confirm Signing of Japanese International Yoshinori Muto

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Newcastle United have signed Japanese international Yoshinori Muto from Bundesliga club Mainz for a reported £9.5m.

Muto becomes Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer, subject to work permit regulations, as the club look to build on last season's Premier League survival.

The 26-year-old international has 20 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga for Mainz (8 and 4 respectively last season), and was also a member of Japan's World Cup squad in Russia, featuring in the group match against Poland.

Muto's reported transfer represents Newcastle's biggest purchase of the summer, and follows the arrival of Swiss international Fabian Schär from Deportivo La Coruna earlier in the week. 

