Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini Set to Stay at St Mary's This Summer Despite Serie A Interest

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini will stay at Southampton next season, despite reported interest from a number of Serie A clubs

The 26-year-old striker made only 11 starts for the Saints last season, and had reportedly become homesick mid-way through the campaign and was ready to leave St. Mary's Stadium for a return to his native Italy.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, the player's agent, Silvio Pagliari, has told the Mirror that Gabbiadini will be remaining at Southampton for the 2018/19 season as the player wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

Pagliari said, "Gabbiadini definitely stays at Southampton.

A few requests from Italian clubs came but he feels at the top in the Premier League, also for how football is lived. It's another world".

The Mirror also claim that Lazio were one of the Italian clubs who made an approach for the Italian. I Biancocelesti are looking for a forward who can compete with striker Ciro Immobile, who scored 41 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Gabbiadini joined the Saints from Napoli in January 2017 and immediately hit the ground running on the south coast, scoring six goals in 12 appearances for the Premier League club in his first half-season in English football.

However, following the departure of former Saints boss Claude Puel, the Italian striker found himself on the fringes of the Southampton first-team, with new managers Mauricio Pellegrino and Mark Hughes preferring Shane Long and Charlie Austin to lead the attacking line.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Yet the 26-year-old proved his importance to Hughes' side by coming off the bench to score the winner against Swansea in the club's penultimate game of the 2017/18 season, which helped the Saints secure Premier League survival at the Swans' expense. 

And Gabbiadini, who has also been capped 11 times by the Italian national team, will be hoping for a better 2018/19 season on the south coast. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)