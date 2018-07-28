Liverpool & Chelsea on High Alert as Bundesliga Side Prepare to Sell Starlet as Contract Talks Stall

July 28, 2018

Contract negotiations between Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund have stalled, leaving both Liverpool and Chelsea on high alert as the Bundesliga giants consider parting with the teenager this summer.

The American international's current contract with the club runs until 2020, but after months of refusing to negotiate fresh terms Dortmund are now reportedly considering an immediate sale. 

According to Bild, Dortmund will allow Pulisic to leave the club this summer if they receive an offer in the region of €70m as they look to maximise their return on the 19-year-old while his stock is high. 

The report claims that the German outfit are prepared to run the risk of seeing his value reduced next summer by keeping hold of him for another season should a suitable offer fail to materialise before the summer window comes to a close. 

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the 19-year-old, with the Blues having been reported to have identified the winger as their number one transfer target, while Jurgen Klopp has continually been an interested suitor having given the youngster his first glimpse of senior football in Germany. 

Pulisic - who scored just five goals and provided seven assists in 42 games last season - has also previously attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. 

The report also claims that should Dortmund part ways with Pulisic this summer, they will cast their eye towards Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha as his replacement. 

Zaha, 25, has reportedly made it known that he wishes to leave the Eagles this summer, but he is expected to demand a fee in the region of €50m. 

