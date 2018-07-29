Barcelona Give Everton Target Lucas Digne Permission to Leave Pre-Season Tour & Finalise Exit

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

La Liga champions Barcelona have allowed Lucas Digne to head back to Spain in order to finalise a move away, with Everton understood to be the player's next destination.

The French left back was named as part of Barca's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, but the club has granted him permission to leave their camp and return to Europe in order to work on his move to Goodison Park.

"Lucas Digne travels today to Barcelona with the Club's permission to finalise his departure from the Club," the Catalan side posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Barca and Everton are reported as having agreed over a €22m fee and a further €3m in add-ons for the 24-year-old, according to Goal.

Digne, who moved to the Camp Nou in 2016, has found opportunities limited under Ernesto Valverde and missed out on the World Cup as a result of not being played consistently.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

He will hope to reignite his career at Goodison Park next season, with the Toffees set for a transitional period having hired former Watford boss Marco Silva this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)