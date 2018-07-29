Diego Simeone Urges Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann to 'Keep Growing' After World Cup Success

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone must have been a happy man when he learned he would still have Antoine Griezmann in his squad next season, yet he isn't all that keen on revealing why the Frenchman decided to stay - if he knows at all.

Griezmann will return to the Rojiblancos a World Cup winner, having helped fire Les Bleus to the summit of international football this summer. And Simeone is hoping that the player keeps on growing and improving.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"That's a question for him, I'm very respectful of player's decisions when they stay and when they go, an opinion about how he feels is a good question for him," the manager responded after being asked for his take on the forward's decision, via Marca.

"I hope he keeps growing even more than he has until now, he has no limit, he's important for us and is a good teammate, surrounded by the people who form a squad which is improving."

Sime Vrsaljko has also been linked with a summer exit, with a move to Inter being talked up since the end of the World Cup. Simeone, however, doesn't seem to believe that the player won't be around next season.

34 - Sime #Vrsaljko made the most open crosses (34) in the World Cup 2018. Push. pic.twitter.com/0cveFIe56v — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 28, 2018

"We're very happy with Sime, he had a very good World Cup, especially showing what he can do in attack and was decisive for his team," he said.

"We are waiting for him to arrive on August 6 and after that we will see the needs of the club, I'm happy with what he's given us, he's an important player."