Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Urges Jurgen Klopp to Sign AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci This Summer

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has said that he would sign AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci for the Anfield side if he could.

The Italian centre back has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer, with a move back to Juventus thought to be on the cards. But he could be headed somewhere else, given how things worked out during his first season at the San Siro with the Rossoneri.

AC Milan and Juventus have agreed in principle to swap Leonardo Bonucci with Mattia Caldara, with Gonzalo Higuain to move on a paid loan with option/obligation to buy. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) July 28, 2018

Reports coming out of Italy are claiming that either Giacomo Bonaventura or Alessio Romagnoli will be wearing the captain's armband next season, with the 31-year-old's departure now thought to be imminent.

While Bonucci hasn't been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, many are of the opinion that Virgil van Dijk needs a defensive partner and the Italian's potential availability has been brought up.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Nicol, who now works as a pundit for ESPN, was asked whether or not he would have Bonucci at Liverpool and responded by claiming that he would definitely sign the veteran defender if he were in charge at Anfield.

"Absolutely,” he said (H/T Express). “Well I’m not in charge. Absolutely yeah, why wouldn’t you? Unfortunately, I’m not in charge, or I would (try and sign him).”

His ESPN colleague Shaka Hislop could not resist a sly jab, though, and made reference to Dejan Lovren's boastful World Cup claim.

“I thought Lovren was one of the best centre-backs in the world,” Hislop joked. “That’s what he said, just telling you what he said.”