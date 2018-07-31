Spanish Report Quashes Speculation Linking Willian to Real Madrid With Courtois the Only Target

Real Madrid are not interested in Chelsea winger Willian and are only focussed on securing a deal for his teammate Thibaut Courtois, according to reports in Spain.

Marca claims that despite rumours of a joint €110m offer for both Courtois and Willian from Real Madrid, the Champions League holders have no interest in the Brazilian, who was also thought to be a target for Manchester United.





However, Marca insist that Real are still very much looking to tie up a deal for Courtois but will have to be patient as Chelsea find a replacement.

MB Media/GettyImages

Courtois, who was awarded the Golden Glove at the World Cup as Belgium finished third, looks set to leave the Blues imminently, with his contract expiring in June 2019.





It is reported that Real Madrid will complete a €35m deal for the former Atletico Madrid stopper once Chelsea manage to find an adequate replacement. Everton's Jordan Pickford is among those who have been linked.





Should Courtois make the move to the Spanish capital, he will likely oust current incumbent Keylor Navas, who has made it clear that he plans to fight for his spot despite the prospect of competition.

On arriving in Miami for a pre-season friendly, Navas responded to rumours of a possible rival for his spot, saying: "I'm calm, I have two more years on my contract, what I have to put my mind and energy into is how to improve every day, the effort that I have to put in.

Lopetegui asked if Keylor Navas will stay at Madrid: 'He's happy, I'm happy with him, so I don't have very much to say. We're lucky to have him.' #mufc #rmcf — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 30, 2018

"I have to enjoy every moment, we will see what happens in the future, but that doesn't mean stop enjoying, I'm calm and I feel good.

"I still have the same hope and excitement, to be competitive, to always want to win, it's something you can never lose."