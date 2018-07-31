Spanish Report Quashes Speculation Linking Willian to Real Madrid With Courtois the Only Target

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Real Madrid are not interested in Chelsea winger Willian and are only focussed on securing a deal for his teammate Thibaut Courtois, according to reports in Spain.

 

Marca claims that despite rumours of a joint €110m offer for both Courtois and Willian from Real Madrid, the Champions League holders have no interest in the Brazilian, who was also thought to be a target for Manchester United.


However, Marca insist that Real are still very much looking to tie up a deal for Courtois but will have to be patient as Chelsea find a replacement.

MB Media/GettyImages

Courtois, who was awarded the Golden Glove at the World Cup as Belgium finished third, looks set to leave the Blues imminently, with his contract expiring in June 2019.


It is reported that Real Madrid will complete a €35m deal for the former Atletico Madrid stopper once Chelsea manage to find an adequate replacement. Everton's Jordan Pickford is among those who have been linked.


Should Courtois make the move to the Spanish capital, he will likely oust current incumbent Keylor Navas, who has made it clear that he plans to fight for his spot despite the prospect of competition.

On arriving in Miami for a pre-season friendly, Navas responded to rumours of a possible rival for his spot, saying: "I'm calm, I have two more years on my contract, what I have to put my mind and energy into is how to improve every day, the effort that I have to put in.

"I have to enjoy every moment, we will see what happens in the future, but that doesn't mean stop enjoying, I'm calm and I feel good.

"I still have the same hope and excitement, to be competitive, to always want to win, it's something you can never lose."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)